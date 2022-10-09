Party leaders in dilemma over choice of candidates

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), which is gearing up for the all-important election of the new All India Congress Committee president on October 17, seems to be at a crossroads with Shashi Tharoor’s dynamic personality striking a chord with the youth and experienced Mallikarjun Kharge appealing to the matured.

A senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said the State Congress will be participating in sucha a voting process for the first time and the choice of the two candidates and the election process have been the subject of discussions at various meetings of the party leaders and members in the state.

According to the Congressman, the youth are more inclined towards Tharoor’s dynamic personality and the new vision that he provides where as others are inclined towards Kharge who has a wealth of experience and an in depth knowledge of the party organisation.

MPCC president Vincent H Pala said they have received a circular from the AICC that the president and secretaries of the state units are not allowed to campaign for either of the two candidates.

He informed that a 68-member delegation will participate in the election process from the state. “Sixty blocks of the State Congress will send a delegate each while the remaining eight members will be the president, secretary etc,” Pala said.

Ask about his preference or inclination, he refused to comment but said it would be difficult for him to predict who the Meghalaya Congress delegate will support.

“Let the sixty delegates decide for themselves as it will be a secret ballot and it is a fair election,” he added.