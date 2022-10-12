Farmers involved in stubble burning to be fined Rs 2500/acre in Gurugram

A fine of Rs 2,500 per acre will be levied on the farmers involved in the stubble burning.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the district administration is fully prepared to stop the menace.

“Teams have been formed by the district administration at the district level, sub-divisional level, block level and village level to monitor stubble burning in their concerned areas,” Yadav said.

The administration officials also said that necessary instructions have been given to the Environment Control Department for this.

“We appealed to all the farmers of the district not to burn stubble after harvesting paddy. It not only harms the environment, but also harms animals, birds and plants,” said the DC.

He informed that for the convenience of the farmers in the district, a 50 per cent discount on taking equipment related to stubble management and custom hiring centers, which have been made available to any registered farmer group or panchayat on an 80 percent grant.

“We appeal to the farmers to perform their ethical responsibility in environmental protection by using stubble management equipment such as Super Seeder, Zero Tillage Machine, Straw Reaper, Straw Mulcher, Reaper Binder, Mbiplo, etc.,” Yadav added.