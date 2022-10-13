Assam transport official arrested, Rs 36 lakh seized from house

The accused was identified as Sameswar Brahma Muchahary, 54.The police were carrying out another search operation at his Guwahati residence in the Kahilipara locality.

A slew of raids are being conducted in the state to check the corruption cases. ACB officials have launched several search operations recently to crack down on illegal transactions of funds and public money as well as arrest corrupt officials.

On Wednesday a circle inspector and his personal security officer in the Kharupetia area were arrested on corruption charges. The previous day, an assistant sub-inspector in the Lakhimpur district was taken into custody by the ACB.