Sisodia tells LG to pay attention to law & order

New Delhi, Oct 16: Hours after being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, seeking his attention towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The CBI has summoned Sisodia to join the probe into the excise policy case at its headquarters here on Monday at 11 a.m.

The agency had named Sisodia as accused number one in the FIR it filed in connection with the case two months back.

“Delhi seems to have become the crime capital. There is no fear of law and order among criminals. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi. Delhi Police reports directly to you. I request you to give some attention to this also,” Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said in a letter addressed to Saxena. (IANS)