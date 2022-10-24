Ganguly pulls out of CAB race

KOLKATA, Oct 23: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday pulled out of the race to become the Cricket Association of Bengal’s next chief, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at its upcoming AGM on October 31.

“I had said that I would contest only if there’s election. There’s not going to be any election, so it will be uncontested,” Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens after he chose not to file his papers for the president’s post on the last date of nomination.

Denied a second term at the Indian cricket board, the former BCCI president only a week back had announced that he’s all set to contest elections to return as the CAB chief.

“Had I been there, it would have meant two or more people would not get any posts. So, I’ve moved aside,” Ganguly said. (PTI)