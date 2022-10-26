Rahane to play for Leicestershire in ’23 season

Leicester City, Oct 25: English county side Leicestershire has agreed on a deal with former India captain Ajinkya Rahane for the 2023 season, according to a report in the English media on Tuesday.

Besides playing for Leicestershire Cricket Club in the County Championship, Rahane is likely to play in white-ball cricket for the Royal London Cup too depending on his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, the Telegraph newspaper claimed in an exclusive report.

Leicestershire were winless this year in the County Championship, finishing bottom of Division Two, 37 points adrift of eighth-placed Sussex, the Telegraph said in the report. (IANS)