Take legal action against Imran’s allegations: Army tells govt

On Friday, Khan alleged that three people — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior officer of the Pakistan Army — were involved in plotting his assassination bid on Thursday, The News reported.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, said: “Keeping this in view, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.”

The statement said that no one would be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.

“Baseless and irresponsible allegations by chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled-for,” it added.

The military’s media wing said the Pakistan Army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across-the-board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel, The News reported.

“However, if the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and file are being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what.”

It added that the “baseless allegations hurled at the institution/ officials are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity”.