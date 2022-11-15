Assam TMC conducts signature drive against rising property taxes

Guwahati,Nov 15: Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a signature campaign here to protest against the city’s escalating cost of living, increasing property taxes and insufficiency of clean water.

Members of Assam TMC, Assam TMC youth and women’s wing took part in the signature drive at Fancy Bazaar here in the presence of Assam TMC president Ripun Bora.

Prior to this, the party members conducted a signature campaign at Beltola Bazaar and Paltan Bazaar as well, gaining vigorous support from the general public.

Signatures were collected on a letter by the party members while canvassing shops in the market with slogans such as ‘stop price rise,’ ‘stop hike in property taxes’, et al.

Post the mass signing drive, the letter will be delivered to the chief secretary of the government of Assam.

Assam TMC president Bora however claimed that the TMC leaders were stopped from staging a protest by the state police and condemned the action.