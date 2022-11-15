Meghalaya Lokayukta dismisses complaint against G K Iangrai

Shillong, Nov 15: The Meghalaya Lokayukta today dismissed the case against G K Iangrai and former state DGP, R Chandranathan in connection with a complaint filed before the Lokayukta and asking for a probe into the alleged misuse of vehicles in the state police headquarter.

“The Meghalaya Lokayukta had summoned GK Iangrai and former DGP Chandranathan for hearing today. However, the complainant was found absent and hence the complaint was dismissed and as of today there is no case pending against him (Iangrai) in Meghalaya Lokayukta,” said Iangrai’s lawyer P Yobin.

The lawyer further informed that as of now Iangrai has only the CID SIT case pending against him and no notice has come for any other case.