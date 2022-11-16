Double gold for Manipur in road cycling race

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Manipur won both the men and women’s road cycling races held along the Shillong to Mawthadraishan Peak route at the North East Olympic Games 2022, here on Tuesday.

Covering 80km, this was the only event of the 18 at NEOG 2022 to venture outside of the Greater Shillong area and cyclists were treated to stunning views on one of the state’s excellent roads in the early morning light.

The test of endurance and perseverance saw Konthoujam Bishan Singh from Manipur finishing first in a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds to win the open men’s category. Following behind less than a minute afterwards was the silver medallists from Arunachal Pradesh, Tajum Dere (2:29:19), with Meghalaya’s own Kevinjohn Khyllait taking the bronze (2:30:45).

The open women’s event was won by another Manipur cyclist, Naorem B Devi (2:57:18). Arunachal bagged silver through Lindum Kia Kia (3:01:56), while Thokchom Helen Devi added bronze to Manipur’s tally (3:04:55).