Players in WC to get protection from online abuse

Doha, Nov 17: FIFA and the global football players union have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament.

FIFA said Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a “dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service” that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them.

The World Cup starts Sunday, just days after Twitter fired contractors working on content moderation teams.

Twitter was not mentioned in the FIFA news release providing details of the project, which is conducted together with players union FIFPRO.

“Teams, players and other individual participants will also be able to opt-in to a moderation service that will instantly hide abusive and offensive comments on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, preventing them from being seen by the recipient and their followers,” football’s world body said. (AP)