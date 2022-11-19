La Roja, A Selecao register wins in final warmup friendlies

DOHA, Nov 18: Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup.

Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo, saw Bruno Fernandes shine in a 4-0 win over Nigeria in its final match before the World Cup.

Fati teamed up well some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar, with Gavi Páez and Nico Williams also scoring a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on November 23.

Fati scored on a shot from inside the area in the 13th minute before Gavi doubled the lead from near the penalty spot in the 56th.

Williams, who replaced Fati in the 72nd, made it 3-0 with a cross shot from inside the box in the 84th.

“I liked what I see from the team,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

Hamza Al-Dardour scored for Jordan in second-half stoppage time at Amman International Stadium in Jordan.

Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020, shortly after breaking the record for Spain’s youngest scorer.

After the Group E opener against Costa Rica, Spain faces Germany in one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament and then takes on Japan.

Fernandes thrives

Fernandes scored twice in the first half to lead Portugal to an easy victory over Nigeria in Lisbon.

Gonçalo Ramos and João Mário added second-half goals for the Portuguese squad that was with-out Ronaldo because of a stomach bug that had already made him miss training on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Dennis missed a late penalty kick for Nigeria.

Other warmups

Ghana, back at the World Cup after missing out at the tournament in Russia, defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi with second-half goals by Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Its opener is against Portugal on Nov 24.

Canada, back in the World Cup after 36 years, came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in Dubai.

Japan had opened the scoring with Yuki Soma less than 10 minutes into the match.

Steven Vitoria equalized in the 21st for Canada, which is in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. It debuts against Belgium on Nov. 23. Japan opens against Germany in Group E before facing Costa Rica and Spain.

Costa Rica’s warmup against Iraq was canceled because of a dispute with Iraq officials related to the entrance of Costa Rican players into the country. (AP)