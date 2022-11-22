Mobile internet services suspended in 7 Meghalaya districts following firing incident

Shillong, Nov 22: In the wake of killing for four persons the firing incident at Assam- Meghalaya boundary in the wee hours today, Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet/data services for the next 48-hours from 10-30 am today in seven districts of the state – West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

According to a PTI news story, four people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border after the police intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The truck was intercepted at the Meghalaya border by an Assam Forest Department team around 3 am, West Karbi Anglong’s Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali told PTI.

As the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured a tyre. The driver, handyman and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape, he said.The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station about the incident, and asked for reinforcements, he added.

As police reached, a huge number of people from Meghalaya armed with ‘dao’ (dagger) and other weapons gathered at the spot around 5 am, the officer said.

As the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers fired at them to bring the situation under control, he said.

“A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community were killed in the incident. The situation is under control now,” the officer said.

However, it was not immediately clear how the forest guard, identified as Bidyasing Lekhte, was killed.

Ali said top officers of the district were on the way to the remote area.

ASSAM vehicles stopped at Jorabat :Following the incident at Mukroh, several Assam vehicles were prevented from entering Meghalaya at Jorbat by the Jorabat police today in a bid yo prevent any untoward incident and public safety, according to Nongpoh correspondent.