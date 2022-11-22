Tura school students sensitized on role of FCI

Tura, Nov 22: School students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tura were on Tuesday sensitized on the role and functions of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in a programme organized at the FCI premises, under the theme, ‘refurbishing the image of the Corporation’.

During the programme, the students were sensitized on the various roles and functions of the corporation from purchase of foodgrains, storage, movement and ultimately to its distribution under various schemes to the beneficiaries. Special focus was made on Fortified Rice which is being made available to children under the Mid Day Meal Scheme in schools to prevent malnutrition and other related ailments among them.

Officials also dwelt on the major role played by the corporation in the supply of food grains (free ration) under PMGKAY, especially during times of crisis like the recent Covid-19 pandemic.