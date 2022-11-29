Govt told to resolve scholarship issue

TURA, Nov 28: The Constitutional Rights’ Forum (CRF) on Monday questioned the claim of the government that the reason for scholarships of many students remaining pending was due to their bank accounts either being frozen, inactive or name mismatch.

In its complaint to Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui, the forum claimed that contrary to the claims of the government, the accounts of many of the beneficiaries were very much active.

“It has come to our notice that the scholarships of those students with tokens ending with 004 are remaining pending till today. We fail to understand why this is happening or why only these students are facing difficulty to avail the scholarship,” the forum said.

The forum urged the government to give directions to the concerned department to collect the names of students having such accounts from the banks and resolve the matter once and for all.