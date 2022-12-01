1st Sohra International Half Marathon on December 21

From Our Correspondent

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The 1st Sohra International Half Marathon organised by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Meghalaya Athletics Association, and Meghalaya State Olympics Association, and recognised by the Athletics Federation of India, is scheduled be held on December 21.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Athletics Association general secretary, Finely Pariat said that the half marathon is divided into various categories including elite group (men and women), Run for Meghalayan, Run for above 50 years and Run for Fun.

According to Pariat, the prize money for the elite group includes Rs 1.5 lakh for the winner, Rs 1 lakh for the second position and Rs 50,000 for the third position. The 20 km half marathon run will start from Mawkdok to Sohra Rim (old Sohra) and back.

He said that the half marathon is funded by the state government adding that the estimated budget for the event is Rs 1.22 crore. He further said that AFI officials will carry out the race course measurement on Sunday.

MSOA working president John Kharshiing said that participants can register online and offline. The last date for submission of applications is on or before December 18.