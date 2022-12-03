M’laya Muay Thai fighters bag medals at Sangai Festival

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The four Muaythai athletes who won medals at the Manipur Sangai Festival 3rd Muaythai Championship 2022 which was held at Imphal, Manipur on November 28 and 29.

The four medal winners include Shanbor Kurbah (45-51kg) and Kordor Rynjah (45-48kg) won the gold while u Royalson Lapang (48-51kg) won the silver and Labianglang Thawbri (68-71) won the bronze.

All Meghalaya Muaythai Association on Friday felicitated the four athletes at the Shillong Press Club in the presence of its president Samuel Hashah.