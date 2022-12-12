Rowdy biker gang mows down old lady in Assam; uploads video on social media

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a disturbing incident, a rowdy gang of young bikers in western Assam’s Dhubri district, killed a 69-year-old pedestrian on Saturday and subsequently had the impudence to upload a video on social media to assert their “power” and claim that the biker who knocked down the woman could “come out of police lock-up in just 10 minutes.”

The video uploaded by the rebellious group, who call themselves the “Gang of Devil”, went viral on social media on Sunday evening.

“One of our brothers killed one person in an accident. But he could come out of (police) lock-up within 10 minutes…This is the power of the ‘Gang of Devil’… right now we are partying,” one of the bikers boasted in the viral video, which has evoked widespread criticism and condemnation.

“The woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital while the accused biker who ran over the pedestrian was detained in police station and his bike seized. An accident case has been registered and investigation is underway,” Dhubri SP Aparna Natarajan informed mediapersons.

“The rider who uploaded the video has been identified and he is from Bilasipara. We will take strict action against those who drive dangerously and flout Motor Vehicle Rules,” the SP warned, while seeking public cooperation to rein in such delinquent youths.

It is apparent in the video that the bikers were over-speeding, and given the danger they pose to commuters and themselves, conscious sections have questioned the role of their guardians as well as the police administration.

“This is a worrying trend. Such delinquent juveniles are a serious threat to society at large. Their guardians’ role is questionable. The police should not allow such dangerous stunts on the road which pose a serious threat to pedestrians and other vehicle commuters alike,” said a citizen here.