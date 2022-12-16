50 years of statehood celebration begins in EGH

Tura, Dec 16: The two-day celebration of 50 years of statehood by the East Garo Hills district administration got underway on Friday at the Rongrenggre school playground in Williamnagar, where North Tura MLA and Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas A Sangma was the chief guest.

Speaking during the inauguration programme, Sangma said that 50 years of statehood was a long time and that the state had seen significant development during that period. He urged the people to honour those people who had gone to great lengths to build up the state to its present state. Reminding that there are so many opportunities in our land, he said that it depends on how each citizen utilizes them all. He also urged the general public to let Meghalaya be the No. 1 state in the country as it celebrates 75 years soon.

Others who spoke during the function included local MLA, M.N. Marak, local MLA and Deputy Commissioner J. Chelani.

The two-day celebration is bound to witness indigenous games and sports, flower show, Singing and dancing Competition, photography and painting competition, Traditional cooking, Beach volleyball, wood carving competition and distribution of Piglets and poultry to beneficiaries.