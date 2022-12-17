Sports Snippets

India to face Bhutan in U-20 SAFF Women’s C’ship opener

New Delhi, Dec 16: India will open their campaign against Bhutan at the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship in Dhaka on February 3. The tournament is slated to take place in the Bangladesh capital from February 3 to 9. After crossing swords with Bhutan in the tournament opener, India will take on hosts Bangladesh on February 5, followed by Nepal on February 7 in a round-robin format. The top two sides after the round-robin stage will face each other in the final, which will take place on February 9. India fixtures: February 3: India vs Bhutan; February 5: Bangladesh vs India; February 7: India vs Nepal; February 9: Final. (PTI)

Manpreet, Khatun and Basha win Powerlifting medals WC

Dubai, Dec 16: Indian para powerlifters claimed eight medals, including four silvers, on the second day of the competitions at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup here on Friday. Manpreet Kaur opened the proceedings for India with a silver and bronze medal with a best lift of 80kg and total of 152 kg in the women’s up to 45kg before Zainab Khatoon lifted 70kg in her first attempt to take the bronze in the women’s up to 61kg category. It was Zainab’s first international competition in Dubai. In the women’s 55kg, Raj Kumari also added to India’s tally with one silver and one bronze medal on the day. She lifted 79 kg to win the bronze medal and a total of 223kg for the silver in total lift. Later, Shakina Khatun took the bronze medal in the women’s up to 50 kg after her only successful lift of 90kg. Basha joined the women lifters with his best lift of 135kg to take two silver medals in the Legend category. The medals came after promising junior Honey Dabas’ two gold medal show in the Next Gen category of men’s up to 72 kg event on the opening day. Dabas managed 120kg in his final lift for the commendable feat in his first international competition. Paramjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun also claimed a silver and a bronze on day one. (PTI)

Amit Shah reviews Gujarat’s readiness for hosting 2036 Oly

Ahmedabad, Dec 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and top government officials to review the state’s preparedness to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat had earlier announced it was aiming to bag hosting rights for the 2036 Games and authorities will engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about organising the quadrennial sporting event in the western state. During the meeting, Shah took stock of the progress made in construction of two mega sports complexes identified by the state government to host some of the events in case Gujarat wins the bid to organise the 2036 Olympics, said an official release. At the meet, Shah gave necessary guidance and asked local authorities to make sure that all the sports infrastructure, including lodging facilities for participating athletes and coaches, are built as per the Olympic standards. (PTI)