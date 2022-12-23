Aaranyak,Tamulpur administration explore synergy for human-elephant coexistence

Guwahati, Dec 23: A consultation workshop organized by research-based biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) at Tamulpur on Wednesday in collaboration with district administration of Tamulpur in Assam explored ways to create synergy among the local community, NGOs and various government departments to devise a sustainable integrated and effective strategy to deal with increasing incidents of human elephant interface that has intensified of late.

The workshop was held at the conference hall of DC office, where over 50 participants representing 13 departments of Assam government along with media personnel engaged in an animated interaction.

This initiative of Aaranyak which is expected to provide succor to masses living in the region affected by the human-elephant interface, was highly commended by ADC, Dr Bebanga Talukdar. Dr Talukdar also appealed for pro-active inter-departments cooperation from all the line departments to reduce the intensity of human elephant interface (HEI).

Moreover, he stressed on the importance of following up on such initiative, which, he pledges to include in the agenda of the District Development Committee (DDC) meetings in order to monitor and understand progress achieved because of such initiatives.

He also underlined the need of such workshops in regular intervals involving line departments until positive results are achieved on ground for facilitating human elephant coexistence.

Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Senior Scientist from Aaranyak, gave a brief overview of the scenario in Assam by focusing on Tamulpur. In his presentation, Dr Lahkar narrated the holistic approach that needs to be adopted towards the long-term resolution of HEI to establish human elephant coexistence.

In the highly engaged consultation session, representatives of different departments shared their thoughts on HEI and also spoke how they could also contribute in reducing the same.

In the workshop, apart from the officials from the district administration, representative officials of Forest Department, APDCL, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Department of Soil Conservation, Department of Social Welfare, Department of Irrigation, National Health Mission, KVK, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Department of Education, proactively attended.

Every winter, herds of wild elephant raid human settlements and paddy fields in various parts of Assam on search of fodder and water which leads to intense interface between human and elephant sometimes resulting in loss of lives on both sides.