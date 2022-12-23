Conrad meets Himanta, calls for peace in border areas

SHILLONG, Dec 22: As a certain tension surrounds the border negotiations between Meghalaya and Assam governments after Mukroh firing incident, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met his counterpart from Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday and impressed upon him the need to ensure peace along the interstate border.

Conrad held a meeting with the Assam chief minister in Guwahati.

With reference to the meeting, Conrad stressed on furthering the process of border talks for which, he said, there must be no tension along the border.

According to him, the two CMs discussed the recent incidents that happened along the interstate border.

“I have urged upon the Assam CM (to ensure) that this kind of incidents do not happen in the future and there should be restraint from both sides,” Sangma added.

Earlier, the CM had said that the two CMs were in touch with each other to prevent recurrence of such incidents.