State BJP to meet Himanta on ‘church watch’ letter

SHILLONG, Dec 27: A state BJP delegation led by its president Ernest Mawrie will meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a purported letter seeking key information on religious conversion and the number of churches in Assam.

He told reporters on Tuesday that he has had a talk with the Assam CM to express his concern over the letter.

Mawrie said Sarma has agreed to meet the Meghalaya BJP leaders after returning from a holiday with his family on December 31 to clarify and put an end to the issue.

“The Assam Chief Minister disassociated himself with this order since such an order should have been issued from the Home Department or by the Director General of Police,” he said.

The state BJP president pointed out that the order leaked on social media was issued by an officer in the rank of an SP.

Claiming that the party leadership has taken serious note of the development, he said they are going to demand an inquiry to find out from where this letter originated.

“I was informed that the Assam government has already ordered an inquiry into this matter. We hope prompt action is taken on this letter,” he said.

Mawrie slammed the Trinamool Congress for playing the religion card as it has no other agenda. “I have seen the TMC always raises the issue of religion. It is trying to give a communal colour to this (Assam letter on churches) issue by playing the religious card. I think the people of the state will not like this,” he said.

He questioned the claim of TMC spokesperson, George B Lyngdoh that Intelligence Bureau sleuths are keeping a close watch on Christian activities and Christian leaders in Meghalaya.

“He (Lyngdoh) will not have such information since he is just an MLA. I will request the TMC spokesperson to refrain from such statements. We all want to live in peace and harmony,” Mawrie said.

He “strongly suspected” a bid to fan religious sentiments with the state elections round the corner.