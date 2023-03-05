After getting married, Kiara-Sidharth love is only growing

Shillong, March 5: Love between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is only growing after they got married. An example of this is at the events they are attending after getting married where both are seen gushing over each other.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married this February 7 in Rajasthan. Their marriage was widely anticipated by fans months ago. Kiara and Sidharth were seen together at many events even before they got married.

During an event on Saturday where Kiara performed at the Women’s Premier League, she shared many photos on Instagram which instantly went viral on internet. Among those who commented on the photographs was Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth commented, “Colour me pink” on a photo which was captioned by Kiara, “Tonight I’m feeling pink”.

Several users started commenting in Kiara Advani’s ‘pink’ photo appreciating the actor for her performance.

A user wrote, “Koi kehta hai khubsurat ho tum, koi kehta hai mohobbat ho tum aur hum kehte hai ki kudrat ka karishma ho tum KIARAA mam”.

During the Women’s Premier League event, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon had enthralled the audience with their performance.