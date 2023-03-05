Facing threat, Chinese workers in Pakistan provided security cover

Shillong, March 5: Facing threat from local insurgent groups, Chinese professionals working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan have been provided a security cover.

As per reports, at least 1500 security personnel from police and elite Special Security Unit (SSU) have been deployed to provide a security cover to the Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These Chinese professionals are working on different projects in the province.

Chinese workers have come under attack by insurgents in Balochistan of Pakistan in the past. Locals in Balochistan have accused the Pakistan government and China of extracting natural resources from the area in abundance without providing any benefit to the local population.

Along with SSU, several district police personnel and members of the Elite Force and Frontier Reserve Police have also been deputed in the Khyber province.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan told media that he had visited the projects where Chinese professionals are working and taken stock of the security situation.

He said that security has been provided to the Chinese projects in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan has provided security to Chinese officials and workers even in Balochistan. Areas guarded by Army and local police were used as accommodation for the Chinese.