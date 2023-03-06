Twitter to roll out emojis for direct messages on platform: Elon Musk

Shillong, March 6: In a much awaited decision by users, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Elon Musk has announced that the platform will introduce reaction emoji on direct messages (DMs).

“Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month” Elon Musk said in a Tweet. The new feature will allow people to use different emojis on their DMs to other users.

Musk also added that the company is also trying to add encryption to conversations.

Elon Musk is bringing new features to Twitter since the billionaire took over the platform in October last year. The major that was brought included the blue badge that was allowed with a monthly subscription. Early an account had to be notable to get the blue badge.

Meanwhile there are only six options for emojis at present when a user responds in a DM. However after the rollout, announced by Musk, users will be able to send emojis like on other social media platforms.

Apart from this, Musk is also planning to increase Twitter’s character limit to a whopping 10,000 characters that will allow people to write longer posts.