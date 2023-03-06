Nawazuddin Siddiqui alleges his wife Aaliya wants more money from him

Shillong, March 6: Bollywood actor who had given many hits has alleged that his wife Aaliya was harassing him for more money. He claimed he was paying Rs 10 lakh per month to Aaliya.

Aaliya had recently filed a complaint against Nawazuddin accusing him of rape. In a video she shared on her Instagram, she also claimed that Nawazuddin has stopped her and the children from entering their home.

However opening up about what happened with him, Nawazuddin has written a long post on Instagram about his wife.

“First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai” he wrote

Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably”.