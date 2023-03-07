Parties lodge FIRs in Assam police stations against Maharashtra MLA

Guwahati, March 7: Opposition parties in Assam have lodged multiple FIRs across police stations against Maharashtra MLA Omprakash Babarao Kadu (Bachchu Kadu) after he sparked a controversy by making a “bizarre” proposal in the Maharashtra Assembly that stray dogs from the western Indian state should be sent to Assam as the residents there consume dog meat and that it would be a viable option to deal with the state’s increasing canine population.

“In Assam, stray dogs are in high demand. They fetch a selling price of up to Rs 8,000 or Rs 9000. Therefore, to control the population of stray dogs in Maharashtra, they should be dispatched to Assam,” Kadu had said recently in response to a discussion in the House on the menace of street dogs in Maharashtra.

Terming the proposal by the MLA as derogatory and provocative in the FIR addressed to the officer-in-charge of Goalpara police station on Tuesday, the Assam Youth Trinamool Congress (Goalpara district unit) stated that such a statement has sent a wrong message to the world apart from defaming the Assamese people and their culture.

The party urged the police to register the FIR under the appropriate provision of law, investigate the matter and take necessary action.

The Kokrajhar district unit of Assam Youth Trinamool Congress also filed a similar FIR at Sapkota police outpost, seeking appropriate and needful action from the police on the matter.

Meanwhile, members of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (Assam), also filed FIRs at Dispur police station here on Tuesday against the Maharashtra MLA.

They further slammed the Assam chief minister for staying silent on the matter so far.