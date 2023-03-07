World TB month observed in WGH

Tura, March 7: World Tuberculosis month was observed under the theme “YES! We Can End TB” at Darengre PHC under Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Horticulture Development Officer, Gambegre C & RD Block, Gambegre Flamia Chimachi R Marak informed that the Government of India is trying their best to end TB by 2025 in the country and therefore urged especially all the TB patients to cooperate and take necessary treatment and get cured from the disease. She also requested those with symptoms can visit the nearest treatment centre and treat themselves as soon as possible and prevent spreading of the disease to others.

Meanwhile, District Tuberculosis Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura Dr. E A Sangma in her keynote address, informed that it was a Government of India initiative to end tuberculosis by 2025, and added that the program has a vision of achieving a “TB free India” under the broad themes of prevent, detect, treat etc.

She informed that the whole month has been dedicated to create public awareness about devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic. Elaborating on the disease she explained in detail about the symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis and that the government is providing free medication including nutritious food for TB patients.

During the programme, Testimony was also given by Cured TB patient and Treatment Supporter of the area. Meanwhile, Newtone Ch Sangma, TB-HV, District Tuberculosis Centre, Tura presented a special song befitting the occasion.

As part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme Nutritional Support, food items were also distributed to the patients.

Senior Medical and Health Officer, DR-TB Centre, Tura Dr. K A Sangma, Block Programme Manager, NHM, Gambegre Block and people of the area were among others present on the occasion.