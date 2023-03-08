Crew members rescued after Navy chopper makes emergency landing on water in Mumbai

Shillong, March 8: All crew members of a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which made an emergency landing in Arabian sea off Mumbai coast were rescued.

According to the Indian Navy the chopper was on a routine sortie off Mumbai when it ditched close to the coast, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation. It was carrying three members of the crew.

An inquiry has been ordered after the incident, the Navy informed.

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said “Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered”.

Indigenous Dhruv is a two-engine, multi role helicopter.