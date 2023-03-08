SWGH Scouts, Guides shine at National Integration Camp

Tura, March 8: Scouts & Guides from South West Garo Hills have brought laurels to the state by their outstanding performance and presentation during the recently concluded National Integration Camp at Gadpuri National Youth Complex, Haryana.

The objective of the Camp was to bring children from across the country together so that they learn the various cultures and traditions from different states and preserve the diversity of India.

Altogether, 15 students from the district, including four Rovers, four Rangers, four Scouts and three Guides, under the leadership of District Organizing Commissioner (S) Meghalaya BS&G, Pular D. Shira, with the assistance of Scout Master, St. Dominic H.S.School, Garobadha, Probath Ch. Marak and Guide Captain, SWGH, Bonchera R. Marak, participated in the camp.

During the 5-day camp, the boy Scouts and girl Guides participated in various events and won three trophies, including the first position in folk song competition, second place in Patriotic song competition and third place in Festival of India competition and were adjudged the second best in overall presentation among the participants from all over India.

The district team was supported largely by Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma, BDO Betasing, C.R. N. Sangma, State Secretary & District Secretary, MBS&G among others in their journey to and back for participation in the National Integration Camp.