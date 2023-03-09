Meghalaya Cabinet appoints 3 spokespersons

Shillong, Mar 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma informed that the MDA 2.0 government has decided to appoint three spokesperson of the Cabinet.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister informed that the three spokespersons of the Cabinet include Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and Marcuise N. Marak.

According to him, these three ministers will be the official spokespersons of the Cabinet besides himself and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.