MK Stalin accuses BJP leaders of spreading fake news on attacks on Bihari workers

Shillong, March 9: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin has accused the BJP leaders from North India of “spreading fake news” regarding attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in his state.

He alleged that the BJP members were working as per a politically motivated agenda against his government and wanted to defame him for their goals. MK Stalin said that rumour mongering against his government started a day after he asked the opposition to unite against the BJP government before the parliamentary polls next year.

Stalin also said that people from different parts of the country come to his state and work. “Tamils love brotherhood… This is well known to the northern state brothers here” he said.

Purported videos of Bihari labourers being targeted in Tamil Nadu went viral on social media platforms after which Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar talked to Stalin and also sent a team of police officials to the state to know the reality behind the “attacks”.