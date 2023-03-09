Schools to shut before noon for two days in Goa due to heatwave

Shillong, March 9: Administration of Goa announced closing of schools before noon for two days on Thursday and Friday due to an intense heatwave expected in the state.

Director of education Shailesh Zingade informed the media that the schools have been told to allow students to leave by noon.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) had issued a warning regarding a heatwave for March 8 and 9 for Goa. The warning stated, “With the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 °C higher than its normal value. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over Goa on Thursday”.

Many schools in Goa are conducting exams and have been told to advance the timing.