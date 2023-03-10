Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi residence raided by ED in land for job scam

Shillong, March 10: In continuation of investigation in connection with the land for job scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided the house of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi.

ED had recently searched the houses of Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi. The house of Tejashwi where raids were conducted is located in New Friends Colony in New Delhi. The ED is also conducting raids at 15 other locations in three states in the land for job scam of Indian Railway when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the minister for the department.

ED searched various premises linked to Lalu Prasad and his family members in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land which was gifted or sold at cheap rates to the members of Lalu Yadav’s family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu and his wife among 14 others.