Injured Mooney ruled out of WPL

Mumbai, March 9: India all-rounder Sneh Rana was on Thursday named captain of Gujarat Giants after Beth Mooney was ruled out of the remainder of the inaugural Women’s Premier League owing to a calf injury.

The Australian had suffered the injury while batting during the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

Mooney is likely to take four to six weeks to regain full fitness.

“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season,” Mooney said in a release.

“I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day.

“And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season.”

In Mooney’s place, Gujarat Giants drafted in dynamic opener Laura Wolvaardt, who had recently played a key role for South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Wolvaardt was the top scorer with three half-centuries from six matches as hosts South Africa reached the finals of the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia. (PTI)