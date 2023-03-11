Tension simmers in Tripura, CPIM, Congress MPs allege BJP’s hand in attack

Shillong, March 11: Tension is simmering in Tripura over alleged post-poll violence on a joint fact-finding team of the Left parties and the Congress, including MPs and MLAs, which arrived in Agartala on Friday to assess the volatile situation aftermath of political clashes in the state.
Assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said no one of the eight-member team was injured in the attack in Nehalchandrangar.
“A delegation of MPs, MLAs and local leaders of the Left parties and the Congress made an unscheduled visit to Nehalchandranagar in Bishalgarh today. During their visit, sloganeering was done and their vehicles were attacked by some miscreants. The police escort team responded quickly and rescued members of the delegation safely… No injury to any person was reported but two-three vehicles have been damaged in the attack,” Chowdhury said.
Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, who won the election, was also part of the fact-finding delegation.
Khaliq also alleged that nearly 20 shops were gutted in Nehalchandranagar and after the delegation reached the spot in the afternoon to take stock of the situation it came under attack. “We were informed some 20 shops were gutted in Nehalchandranagar in Bishalgarh. We went to visit those and talk to the affected people,” Khaliq said.
The fact-finding team is expected to stay in the state till March 12 after which it will submit a report and the issue will be raised in the next Parliament session.
