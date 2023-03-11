Tension simmers in Tripura, CPIM, Congress MPs allege BJP’s hand in attack

Shillong, March 11: Tension is simmering in Tripura over alleged post-poll violence on a joint fact-finding team of the Left parties and the Congress, including MPs and MLAs, which arrived in Agartala on Friday to assess the volatile situation aftermath of political clashes in the state.

They alleged that BJP workers attacked them in Sepahijala district. The police, however, said the team was attacked by unknown miscreants. Congress MP from Assam Abdul Khaliq, who was part of the team, alleged that the attackers owed allegiance to BJP.

“Three-four of our vehicles were damaged by the attack. The police played the role of mute spectators,” Khaliq said.

Assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said no one of the eight-member team was injured in the attack in Nehalchandrangar. “A delegation of MPs, MLAs and local leaders of the Left parties and the Congress made an unscheduled visit to Nehalchandranagar in Bishalgarh today. During their visit, sloganeering was done and their vehicles were attacked by some miscreants. The police escort team responded quickly and rescued members of the delegation safely… No injury to any person was reported but two-three vehicles have been damaged in the attack,” Chowdhury said.