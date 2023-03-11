TISS-G Off Campus launches E-Cell

Guwahati, Mar 11: Tata Institute of Social Sciences Guwahati (TISS-G) Off Campus launched its Entrepreneurship-Cell (E-Cell) on Friday and a series of events were organised to mark the event.

More than 30 entrepreneurs, start-ups, alumni and students put up their stalls. A panel discussion on “Learning the Treasures Within: Social-Entrepreneurship for New India” was organised in which young entrepreneurs Shirshendu from The Midway Journey, Anurag from PampEarth, Ashadeep from Cloket and Bhim Basfore from Safaikarmi Anusuchit Jati Student Union participated.

An online talk on “Power of Innovation and Human Ingenuity for Problem Solving’’ was delivered by Naveen Jha, Senior Advanced Leadership Initiative Fellow at Harvard Business School.

The E-Cell launch was attended by host of alumni, NGO representatives and Professors from Guwahati and Mumbai Campus of the institute.

The formal launch of the cell was done in the presence of the Dean of School of Socialwork Dr. Santhosh M.R and the Dean of School of Social Sciences and Humanities Prof Jagannath Ambagudia.