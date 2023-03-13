GSMC firm on Garoland demand, East Zone constituted  

Tura, Mar 13: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) has decided to remain firm on its demand for creation of a separate Garoland State for Garos.

The decision to continue the demand was taken during a meeting held to constitute the committee’s East Zone at Simsanggre in East Garo Hills during which leaders spoke of their resolve to continue the genuine demand. Leaders of the Committee including Co-Chairman Balkarin Ch Marak, Chief Adviser Purno K Sangma and Co-Chairman Hq, Tura, Jakrak A Sangma spoke during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the committee’s East Zone was constituted with Junder Bolwari Marak as Chairman, Nathaniel Cheran Momin as Co-Chairman, Salbesh Mongsrang Sangma as General Secretary, Martin Sangma as Assistant General Secretary, Jamseng Sangma as Chief Organizing Secretary, Christbirth Sangma as Organizing Secretary, Salman Dawa Sangma as Publicity secretary, Tandith Marak as Information and Public Relations Secretary and Howard Agitok Sangma as Accountant cum treasurer besides 5 other executive members.