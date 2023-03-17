Delhi budget session commences on stormy note; 3 BJP MLAs marshalled out

Shillong, March 17: Budget session of Delhi Assembly started today on a stormy note which included marshalling out of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house after BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address.

BJP MLAs who are in opposition in the assembly demanded resignation of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the excise policy in which former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is already been arrested. On the other hand, AAP MLAs raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

While speaking with the media Kejriwal said, “LG in the house said that the Delhi government has made progress in education, health, electricity, water, roads, tourism, infrastructure, doubling and quadrupling day and night. He said that the Delhi government has overcome the difficulties it faced while performing its duties”.