BJP to intensify attack over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy

Shillong, March 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not letting the opposition mount pressure on it over different issues. The saffron party is instead in a mood to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian democracy in London.

BJP member parliaments (MPs) have categorically stated that they will not allow Gandhi to speak in the Parliament unless he apologises.

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP has even asked for formation of a committee to look into Gandhi’s comments “which is an insult to Parliament, democracy and India’s institutions” he said. He also asked for ending the membership of Gandhi.

Dubey had drawn a parallel with the special committee of 2005, which had looked into the cash for parliament questions scam and terminated the membership of 11 MPs.

At least eight Union Ministers met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Parliament House to discuss how to take forward the matter against Gandhi.

On the other hand the opposition is targeting the BJP for allegedly giving a free hand to businessman Gautam Adani. There has literally been no business in Parliament due to the ruckus created by opposition and BJP MPs.