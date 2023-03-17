Posing as PMO official, conman from Gujarat visits border areas in Kashmir

Shillong, March 17: In what has come as a shock for the security apparatus in Kashmir, a conman from Gujarat was provided Z-plus security cover on his visit to border areas in the Valley.

The conman identified as Kiran Bhai Patel, impersonating as Additional Director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister’s Office, got a bulletproof SUV, official accommodation in a 5-star hotel and many other facilities from the administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, Patel also held several meetings with the senior officials in Kashmir. He had posted many videos of him in Kashmir on his Twitter handle in which heavy security cover could be seen. While he was arrested nearly 10 days ago, reports of the incident came only on Thursday after a magistrate sent him to judicial custody.

In his Twitter bio he claims to have a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, as well as an M.Tech in Computer Science and B.E. in Computer Engineering. The conman’s first visit to the valley was in February when he visited health resorts and was given security cover.