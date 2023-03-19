Tripura: Tourists throng Butterfly EcoPark with 250 species

Shillong, March 19: Having nearly 250 butterfly species, the Butterfly EcoPark at Chottakhola in Tripura has become a major tourist attraction for people visiting the state from across the country.

Located in an area near the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, the butterfly park was developed by the Forest Department in 2016 on over 5.5 hectare of land.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Krishnagopal Roy said, “Many tourists are visiting the butterfly park. There are domestic tourists and also from neighbouring Bangladesh. The park is near the endangered bison park at Trishna wildlife sanctuary and Indo-Bangla Maitri Park to commemorate the Bangladesh liberation war. So, tourists can see three spots in one visit”.

He said there is a breeding facility for the winged creature and many plants which are favourite to the butterfly are planted for creating a good habitat for the insect and artificial foods are also distributed at times.

According to wildlife and environment experts, butterflies are deemed to be indicators of a good ecological balance and healthy nature.

The forest department has decided to promote butterflies as an aspect of tourism development in Tripura for tourists from the state and even from an outside visit to experience the soothing appearance of butterflies in swarms moving from one side of the park to another.