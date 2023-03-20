Sukhbir slams AAP for ‘undeclared emergency’, ‘reign of repression’ in Punjab

He also warned against “dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarisation and electoral gains”. “The same conspiracies were hatched and implemented by the Congress in the past and now the present regime is following in their footsteps to set Punjab on fire,” he claimed.

The Akali President said the government-led by Parkash Singh Badal had pulled the state out of the bloody cycle of terror and repression and started an era of peace and progress. “But the governments that followed have pushed the state back into the jaws of insecurity and repression reminiscent of the dark and tragic era of the eighties,” he said in a statement.

Sikhs are the most patriotic people and have made the greatest sacrifices for securing and safeguarding the independence, the unity and integrity of India and “we will do so again whenever the country needs it”, he stressed.

“This is our country and the Sikhs need no certificate from anyone on their patriotism,” said Badal after an emergent meeting of senior leaders of the party.

He assured the people of Punjab that the SAD “will fight all forces out to disturb peace and harmony here”. He said SAD is the champion of the rights and a guarantor of peace and “Sarbat da bhala”.

Coming down strongly against the AAP government, Badal strongly condemned the indiscriminate arrests of innocent Sikh youth, especially the Amritdhari youth on mere suspicion through resort to extra-constitutional methods.

He demanded the immediate release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown.

Badal said SAD stands for justice and for the protection of the rights of the Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular within the federal framework, with more powers to the states, a demand echoed now by other political parties too.