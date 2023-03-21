Has the radical leader Amritpal Singh left Punjab? Abandoned car, clothes found

Shillong, March 21: Police suspect that the pro-Khalistan radical leader Amritpal Singh might have fled from Punjab after he escaped during a police chase.

The radical leader who used to challenge the police authority is now hiding. While the Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to increase vigil along the Indo-Pak border to thwart any attempt by Singh to flee the country, police suspect he might have gone to some other state.

The police, as per reports, have also found an abandoned car and Amritpal Singh’s clothes in it which has strengthened their suspicion. However police also suspect it could also be a distraction by his supporters.

The police said Amritpal Singh got down from a Mercedes and fled to Shahkot in a Brezza. He then changed his clothes and might have escaped from Punjab on a motorbike of one of his aides.

The police have now recovered a Brezza car used by Amritpal Singh along with some weapons.

Punjab police have completely ended the fear psychosis created by Amritpal Singh in the border state by arresting most of his associates and seizing their weapons. Singh had stormed a police station in Amritsar last month along with several supporters carrying weapons.

His uncle Harjit Singh was slapped with the NSA, which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order. Many of the close aides of Amritpal have been shifted to the central jail in Assam’s Dibrugarh.