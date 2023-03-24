Railway line to Shillong only after finding ways to address influx: Conrad

Shillong, Mar 24: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has made it clear the state government will go ahead with the proposed railway project to Shillong only after it has been able to find a solution to address the issue of influx.

“The people are not against railway as such. The people are concerned about the issue of influx and the protection of our identity. We are engaging and we are trying to figure out how we could come to some kind of solution,” Sangma said while speaking to reporters here on Friday.

He also said that ILP is not the only way to address the issue influx since it is only one of the ways.

According to him, if the State gets get ILP then that will be great.

“If not then how do we move forward? What are the other options? So all these aspects are being discussed,” Chief Minister said.

He also informed that even in Byrnihat there are also some concerns and they are also engaging in discussions with the different stakeholders.

“I have mentioned that we can start with the goods train since this is something that will help the state’s economy and the farmers. We are very clear with our stand that we would like to engage with everybody and discussed this matter and take it forward in an amicable way,” he said.

Informing that he had discussed this matter with the Union Railway Minister recently, he said that he was told that Prime Minister is deeply concerned since he would like to see that all the capital of the state is connected with railways in the larger interest of the nation and ensuring the growth of its economy.

“Connecting all the states and capitals will benefit the country as a whole. Obviously Prime Minister has good intentions while he intends to push all States and Railway Ministry to achieve this,” he said.

Chief Minister said that every state has its own complication and in Meghalaya different organisations and traditional heads have raised concern regarding issue of influx in view of the introduction of railways.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government is yet to receive the NOC from the KHADC in connection with the Shillong railway line.

“We are still discussing on it,” Sangma added.