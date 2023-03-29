Meghalaya win first match of NECDC inter-state cricket tournament

Nongpoh, March 29: Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) emerged victorious against Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) in first match of the maiden North East Cricket Development Committee (NECDC) Senior Men’s Inter-state Friendship Tournament, which began in Dimapur tiday under the aegis of Nagaland Cricket Association. The match took place at Sovima Cricket Ground in Dimapur.

Winning the toss, MCA opted to field first. The ACA team could only manage to score 49 runs in 19.1 overs, losing all wickets. Abhishek Kumar of MCA was the standout bowler taking five wickets. Other MCA bowlers, including Swaranjeet Das, Manish Sharma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, and Wallambok Nongkhlaw, took one wicket each.

During the chase, Kishan Lyngdoh scored 2 runs, and Raj Biswa scored 8 runs before being dismissed. Wallambok Nongkhlaw, the captain of MCA, scored 19 runs (not out), while Arien Sangma (not out) scored 4 runs. The team also received 17 extra runs, which led to a total score of 50 runs. ACA’s bowlers Nabam Abo and Yorjum Sera managed to take one wicket each, but it was not enough to stop MCA from winning by 8 wickets.

Abhishek Kumar of MCA was named the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance with the ball, taking 5 wickets. The award was presented by Herato Sukhalu, Vice President of the Nagaland Cricket Association, in the presence of Rayonald Kharkamni, Vice President of MCA, AD Shylla, Chairman of Ground and Infrastructure Committee of MCA, and other office bearers of the Nagaland Cricket Association.

The NECDC comprises six states – Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. The tournament aims to promote cricket in the region and provide a platform for the talented players to showcase their skills.