‘Will kill Salman Khan on April 30’, caller issues threat to Bollywood actor

Shillong, April 11: Bollywood star Salman Khan who has acted in several movies has received number of death threats in recent times. All these threats were also reported to the police.

However now Salman Khan has received another threat call in which the caller said that the actor would be killed on April 30. The Dabangg actor has reportedly received the death threat call on April 10, at 9 pm. The threat call was placed to the Mumbai Police control room.

The caller has revealed himself to be Jodhpur-born Gaurakshak Rocky Bhai. On April 30, 2023, he threatened to eliminate Khan. In line with this, the Mumbai Police have begun their investigation.

