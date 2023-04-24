Further dip in daily Covid-19 cases; tally comes down to 7178

Shillong, April 24: Further dip in Coronavirus cases was witnessed for the second straight day with only 7178 new cases being reported from across the country on Monday.

The Covid tally on Sunday was 10,112. On Monday, the number of active cases dropped to 65,683.

The decrease follows a request from the central government on Friday for eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, to keep a close eye on any potential virus outbreaks and take immediate action when necessary.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stressed that Covid is still ongoing and urged the states to avoid any laxity because doing so could undo the progress that has been made in pandemic management thus far.