18-year-old Nongpoh girl dies in Mody University hostel at Sikar

Shillong, April 29: An 18-year-old girl from Nongpoh died at Mody University in Sikar Rajasthan.

Her father said that her daughter was a pursuing fashion designing course in the University since October 2022.

Her father suspects foul play in the entire incident even as the University authority maintains she committed suicide.

As per the NOC issued by the SHO police Station Laxmangarh in Sikar Rajasthan, the girl died on April 27 in the hostel of the university.

The police in Sikar have also registered a case under Section 174 CrPC